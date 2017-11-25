A-G advises teachers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Annesley Infant School students perform an item. Picture: Sophie Ralulu

Dominika Marama, 21, was among the 31 teachers who graduated from the Corpus Christi College with Diploma in Primary Education on Thursday.

Her 66-year-old grandmother was in tears as she watched her walk to the stage to receive her diploma.

Ms Marama was brought up by her grandmother in Delakado Village in Dawasamu, Tailevu and this motivated her to work hard in school.

"I was only seven months old when my grandmother took me in and she has been looking after me ever since then," she said.

"Life was not easy when I was growing because I was not brought up by my parents but such circumstances did not hinder me from achieving what I aimed for.

"I will now work on repaying my grandmother for what she has done for me. It will never be enough but I thank God for blessing me with her."

Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, while officiating at the graduation, reminded teachers to be passionate about their work.

"We as human beings need to understand that our ability to love somebody, our ability to feel compassion and be passionate about anything should not depend on the person's ethnicity, should not depend on the person's religion, should not depend on the person's socioeconomic status, should not depend on which province they come from," he said.

Meanwhile, schools around the country had their annual prize-giving ceremony and other events this week.

The 2017 school year ended yesterday.