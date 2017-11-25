Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G advises teachers

Litia Cava
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Dominika Marama, 21, was among the 31 teachers who graduated from the Corpus Christi College with Diploma in Primary Education on Thursday.

Her 66-year-old grandmother was in tears as she watched her walk to the stage to receive her diploma.

Ms Marama was brought up by her grandmother in Delakado Village in Dawasamu, Tailevu and this motivated her to work hard in school.

"I was only seven months old when my grandmother took me in and she has been looking after me ever since then," she said.

"Life was not easy when I was growing because I was not brought up by my parents but such circumstances did not hinder me from achieving what I aimed for.

"I will now work on repaying my grandmother for what she has done for me. It will never be enough but I thank God for blessing me with her."

Attorney-General and Minister for Education Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, while officiating at the graduation, reminded teachers to be passionate about their work.

"We as human beings need to understand that our ability to love somebody, our ability to feel compassion and be passionate about anything should not depend on the person's ethnicity, should not depend on the person's religion, should not depend on the person's socioeconomic status, should not depend on which province they come from," he said.

Meanwhile, schools around the country had their annual prize-giving ceremony and other events this week.

The 2017 school year ended yesterday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)