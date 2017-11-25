Fiji Time: 10:26 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Campaign against violence

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 25, 2017

THE 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign officially begins today, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali said the campaign was held globally to stop and create awareness on violence faced by women.

Ms Ali said the prevalence of women facing physical and sexual violence in the Pacific was one of the highest in the world.

"The rates in which Pacific women face physical and sexual violence throughout their lifetime is very high," Ms Ali said.

She highlighted that in Fiji, 64 per cent of women suffered at least some form of violence from their husbands and partners.

"Women also get raped and these rates are pretty high," Ms Ali said.

"Last year, 59 per cent of people who were assaulted were young people.

"There is still a lot of work that needs to be done in addressing these issues affecting women in the country."

Meanwhile, according to a press statement by the Pacific Community (SPC), the most recent study in the region conducted by Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) in 2016 with 1013 women, found that one in five women in formal employment in Fiji experienced sexual harassment in their workplace.

The campaign would conclude on Human Rights Day on December 10.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)