Campaign against violence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shamima Ali. Picture: FILE

THE 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign officially begins today, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali said the campaign was held globally to stop and create awareness on violence faced by women.

Ms Ali said the prevalence of women facing physical and sexual violence in the Pacific was one of the highest in the world.

"The rates in which Pacific women face physical and sexual violence throughout their lifetime is very high," Ms Ali said.

She highlighted that in Fiji, 64 per cent of women suffered at least some form of violence from their husbands and partners.

"Women also get raped and these rates are pretty high," Ms Ali said.

"Last year, 59 per cent of people who were assaulted were young people.

"There is still a lot of work that needs to be done in addressing these issues affecting women in the country."

Meanwhile, according to a press statement by the Pacific Community (SPC), the most recent study in the region conducted by Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) in 2016 with 1013 women, found that one in five women in formal employment in Fiji experienced sexual harassment in their workplace.

The campaign would conclude on Human Rights Day on December 10.