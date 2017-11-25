Chinese paintings on display

/ Front page / News

Emabassy of the People's Republic of China Charge d'Affaires Gu Yu, Fiji-China Friendship Association secretary Bernadette Ganilau and Fiji Arts Council director Peni Cavuilagi looks at some of the paintings during the Chinese Contemporary Water & Ink Painting exhibition.

ONE of the functions of the China Cultural Centre (CCC) is to organise cultural display events in which it shares the essence of Chinese culture with Fijian people to satisfy their spiritual aspirations of different cultures and arts.

This was the sentiment shared by CCC director Xianfu Deng while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Flower Beauty exhibition on Chinese water and ink paintings in Suva yesterday.

Mr Deng said the exhibition aimed to show the people of Fiji the Chinese contemporary ink paintings in the new era, with different widths and dimensions that would lead the viewers to better explore and discover the hidden mysteries of the works.

"To my knowledge, contemporary ink paintings have some unique characteristics compared with the traditional ink paintings," he said.

"They are more open and fully inclusive. They are no longer conservative, rather, they are characterised by a strong visual impact, subversive ink forms, exaggerated art languages and radical spirits."

The exhibition will conclude on December 8.

"Famous artists such as Chen Yanning and Shu Chunguang have explored the contemporary ways and spiritual pursuit in using ink.

"In the symbiosis of water and ink on the paper, the external nature and inner harmony are combined together."

Mr Deng said Fiji had a lot of talented artists and in the past two years, there had been a quite a few artist exchanges between China and Fiji.

About 29 pieces of contemporary Chinese water and ink paintings were currently displayed at the exhibition.