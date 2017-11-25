Spike in pass rate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum opens the brand new classroom block at Conua District School assisted by Sean Dee chief marketing officer Outrigger (left) and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort GM Peter Hopgood. Picture MARGARET WISE

A PARTNERSHIP between a community in Nadroga and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has resulted in a spike in student performance.

Yesterday, it was revealed that improved infrastructure and facilities had contributed to an 85 per cent pass rate for Year Eight students at Conua District School, compared with the 48 per cent recorded in 2015.

Speaking at the opening of a $100,000 classroom block, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum commended Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort for its commitment to the educational development of the school.

"Government is always buoyed by the fact that we have organisations such as Outrigger Fiji and various other corporate businesses and NGOs that collaborate with Government and various school committees to be able to provide a very quick and expeditious investment in the education system," he said.

"Over here we can see, because of the direct input of the Outrigger Resort through their guests — some of whom are here today (yesterday) — we are able to get a kindergarten building, we are able to get structures in place.

"Today (yesterday) we are opening new classrooms and we are assisting Conua District School build staff quarters. I would like to publicly acknowledge Peter Hopgood and the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort for driving this cause, it has been a wonderful partnership."

Over the past few years under an innovative scheme pioneered by Outrigger Fiji, guests pay $100 to travel to Conua to participate in community development programs. This has resulted in the construction of a $200,000 meeting bure and evacuation centre, a $80,000 kindergarten and the revamp of the school's computer lab and library.

After the opening of the classroom block, the A-G also officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of new teachers' quarters.