Former scholars aim to build high school

+ Enlarge this image Vaturu District School ex-scholars from the 90's during the schools 100th year Anniversary at Sabeto, Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

STUDENTS, former scholars and families of Vaturu District School in Nadi celebrated the school's 100th anniversary yesterday.

Marking a milestone achievement, the event itself urged villagers of Nagado and Natawa, which fall under the Vaturu district, to work hard so that the construction of the first ever secondary school for the district could begin next year.

The event also allowed many of them to hear for the first time the difficulties and challenges their forefathers went through to be able to build a school for themselves.

School manager Rusiate Saukuru said it was a humbling experience for most of them to be part of the auspicious occasion and to witness the 100th year anniversary celebration of their school which had taught many people who are now successful in their own ways.

"This school was started way back in 1917 by our forefathers," Mr Saukuru said.

"We are grateful that we are all here today (yesterday) to celebrate the school's achievement and how far we have come.

"Our main aim now is to work hard and start the construction of the new secondary school so our children will not have to travel far to attend school."

More than 1000 people were part of the two-day event and they all raised funds to assist in the construction of the new school.