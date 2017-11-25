FSC's 5-year plan

/ Front page / News

A COMPREHENSIVE five-year strategic plan has been established by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to improve cane production.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said the 2018-2022 plan was developed in May and was well in progress in its implementation.

"Our prime focus now is cane," he said.

"We are really driving for cane production.

"We unfortunately had a few uncontrollables get in our way, for example the weather.

"However, we are fully on track now to put in place the resources to deliver the additional crops."

Mr Clark said investing in equipment was part of the plan to generate more revenue for the corporation.

"FSC is starting to invest in equipment so that we can start to lease to farmers at a good price to get more land planted.

"On the factory side, we have started the upgrades, and on the marketing side we are starting to sell to new markets.

"These are all coming together and there is a very defined work stream for that strategic plan that is underway"

He said the corporation would monitor its achievements according to the guidelines of the plan.

"So we monitor ourselves at least once a month and at this stage we are 60 or 70 per cent in terms of jobs completed."

FSC board chairperson Vishnu Mohan said the strategic plan would set a platform for cash generation leading to FSC's turnaround.

"The plan has been established and has set out a restructuring plan focusing on cane production as the platform for cash generation leading to FSC's turnaround," he said.

"FSC's financial results for the financial year 2017 largely reflect the impact of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"The 2017 turnover declined by 38 per cent, however, the net loss improved by 18.5 per cent compared to the 2016 financial year.

"The decrease in turnover for FY2017 was mainly due to reduced production due to the impact of TC Winston on cane production, quality of cane and hence rescued sugar make."