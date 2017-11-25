Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

Picnic trip tragedy

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, November 25, 2017

ELEVEN-year-old Mohammed Rehaan Dean was returning from a picnic at Kulukulu Beach in Sigatoka when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Nalovo, Nadi, on Thursday afternoon.

A student of religious study at the Fiji Muslim League in Lautoka, Rehaan had disembarked a bus in Nalovo when he was allegedly hit by the vehicle alleged to be driven by a 37-year-old man.

Family friend Mohammed Hakeem said the boy was just stopping over to pick up a parcel from his relative's home.

"He usually comes home for holidays and during special prayer events to spend time with his family," he said.

"When he went to Kulukulu, he told his family that he would be coming home before they returned to Lautoka."

He said the 11-year-old had a promising future as a Maulana (priest).

"He was always studying the Koran. Even in his spare time.

"When he came home, he would lead our prayer sessions.

"We knew he was going to be a good priest because he loved his religion and was very dedicated."

He said the boy had allegedly crossed the busy highway without supervision.

He said a van driven by a security officer based in England overtook the parked school bus.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the suspect remained in custody as investigations continued.

She said police would await the results of the post-mortem examination.

The national road death toll stands at 60 compared with 50 for the same period last year.








