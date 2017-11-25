Roadworks go on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wasali stretch in the North being upgraded. Picture: Supplied

DESPITE the wet weather forecast, Fulton Hogan Hiways will continue with the construction of roads in the Northern Division this weekend.

The teams are working at the Waisali stretch, which once completed will benefit more than 1000 villagers and farmers in the area. This was confirmed by the company's stabilising and construction crew supervisor in the North, George Hughes, yesterday.

"The wet weather held us back from our work and it prompted us to merge the crew on the island to rehabilitate a two-kilometre stretch at Waisali," he said.

Mr Hughes said they merged their two permanent crew to boost productivity.

"This is done because we have a limited time and work can only be done when the weather is dry. Sometimes we have half-a-day or a few hours a day to work and this delayed our work program."

Mr Hughes said one crew had to carry out pre-work, such as trimming subgrades and overlaying, while the other crew completes the stabilising road work.

"This way, we have seen that it has helped us a lot and work has moved quite fast," he said.

FHH is contracted by Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.