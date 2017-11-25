Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Roadworks go on

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, November 25, 2017

DESPITE the wet weather forecast, Fulton Hogan Hiways will continue with the construction of roads in the Northern Division this weekend.

The teams are working at the Waisali stretch, which once completed will benefit more than 1000 villagers and farmers in the area. This was confirmed by the company's stabilising and construction crew supervisor in the North, George Hughes, yesterday.

"The wet weather held us back from our work and it prompted us to merge the crew on the island to rehabilitate a two-kilometre stretch at Waisali," he said.

Mr Hughes said they merged their two permanent crew to boost productivity.

"This is done because we have a limited time and work can only be done when the weather is dry. Sometimes we have half-a-day or a few hours a day to work and this delayed our work program."

Mr Hughes said one crew had to carry out pre-work, such as trimming subgrades and overlaying, while the other crew completes the stabilising road work.

"This way, we have seen that it has helped us a lot and work has moved quite fast," he said.

FHH is contracted by Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)