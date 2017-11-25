Police advise public

/ Front page / News

POLICE are advising members of the public in the North to be extra careful as a lot of movements would be anticipated during the festive season.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police could not monitor the movements of every individual, which was why they continued to create awareness about the issue.

"A lot of movement is anticipated during the festive season as there are a number of social gatherings and drivers and pedestrians need to take ownership of their safety," Ms Naisoro said.

Ms Naisoro advised drivers if they tend to drink, then they must not drive.

"Our traffic officers will be out in numbers and will be conducting snap checks and breathalyser operations," she said.

"We need to work together and if you are going to indulgeg in alcohol, then you need to be safe and ensure that you are not a risk to others and that you don't put yourself at risk."

This advice follows after an incident in Labasa Town early this week when a 16-year-old boy was involved in a road accident that landed him in hospital.

Police confirmed the boy was in a stable condition.