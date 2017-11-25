Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

PM: Keep traditions alive

Avneel Chand
Saturday, November 25, 2017

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama says having traditional ceremonies such as the vakasenuqanuqa kept Fiji's culture alive.

The vakasenuqanuqa is a welcome ceremony prepared for the return of a chief visiting away. It consists of the presentation of food by people, and a meke or traditional dance after it.

Mr Bainimarama made the comment when expressing his gratitude to the vanua and officials of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for organising the traditional welcoming ceremony for the Fijian delegation from COP23 at the GCC Complex in Suva yesterday.

He said it was important that the younger generation and other races in Fiji appreciated and knew the importance of having such ceremonies for any government delegation attending such world events.

Mr Bainimarama said he was grateful to officials of the iTaukei Ministry and the vanua for organising the ceremony.

He said the Government did not pay anything for the delegation that went to Bonn, Germany, which was paid for by donors.

Initially, Mr Bainimarama said he was reluctant to preside over the COP23, but after thinking of the sufferings the people in the Pacific faced, he made up his mind to do the job.

He also thanked everyone in Fiji who supported his role and the team to Bonn.








