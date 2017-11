/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A non-alcoholic was out at a lunch with some of her workmates when one of their bosses raised a toast.

To her excitement, she saw the waitress walk in with glasses of champagne so she quickly asked for one, thinking it was apple juice.

Much to her disappointment after a sip when the apple juice tasted rather funny, only for Ms non-alcoholic to be told it was alcohol.

Oilei turaga!