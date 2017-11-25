Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

649 sex offences against children

Litia Cava
Saturday, November 25, 2017

THIS year's study from the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking of Drugs (IDADAIT) report revealed that 649 sexual offences against children were recorded last year compared with 650 in 2015.

The National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC) IDADAIT, a statutory body that comes under the Ministry of Education, revealed in their supplementary booklet this year that from a total of 1226 crime cases against children, 53 per cent were sexual offence cases.

It further stated that 17 year olds were mostly victims of defilement offences, closely followed by rape, abduction, indecent assault, indecent insulting or annoying a person.








