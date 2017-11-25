A-G clarifies NDP

/ Front page / News

THE five-year and 20-year National Development Plan (NDP) launched during the COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany is based on output from a technical group of people who produced the results and tables and Government stuck by those results.

Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this comment after claims by an opposition political party that the statistics relating to sugar cane and sugarcane production were incorrect.

"The National Development Plan is about a five-year development plan and a 20-year development plan. It's about where the nation is going to go to," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"It's about setting out our priorities in terms of our development agenda. It's about recognising the fact that now 70 per cent of the population is below the age of 40."

He said this was essentially what a development plan does.

"We received enormous accolades in respect to the National Development Plan. As far as we are concerned, those development plans, we had it climate sensitised by the World Resources Institute, we had the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and they looked at gender and disabilities.

"We had of course the other stakeholders that contributed to ensuring the independent and veracity of the numbers were there, and of course we had the technical people from the Ministry of Economy and various agencies," he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad claimed the National Development Plan had been shattered by the use of unbelievable and misleading statistics and projection on sugar cane and sugar production.

"Even statistics for the 2016 season are wrong. The plan states in 2016 Fiji produced 1.6 million tonnes of cane and 164,000 tonnes of sugar. The correct statistics recorded by the industry is 1.38 million tonnes of cane and 139,503 tonnes of sugar at a TCTS of 9.9," he said.