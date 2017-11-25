Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Access to justice

Litia Cava
Saturday, November 25, 2017

THE 49 women who took part in a research by Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) that led to a report titled Balancing the Scales: Improving Fijian Women's Access to Justice, said they experienced violence for an average of 868 days before they went to the police or courts to seek justice.

The report said from 2012 until last year, the Legal Aid Commission assisted twice as many men as women, because most of the accused in criminal cases were men.

During the launch of the report on Tuesday, Chief Justice Anthony Gates, said the idea of having a community help post could be of great help.

Justice Gates said the setting up of such help desk could assist people to know where they could go to for further assistance.

"You can't expect the Legal Aid Commission to do everything, they are already seriously overloaded and they are asked to do so much," Justice Gates said.

"They've got more staff then the DPP's office so that is quite a good sign because Government since 2009, in particular, adopted the Legal Aid and has let it grow."

The report stated that two in three women faced difficulties in going to the police. The women surveyed said the police told them to resolve the issue within the family or village or they did not take what they said seriously.

FWRM research team leader Menka Goundan said according to the data received by the team, women were overwhelmingly the victim in sexual offence cases with nine out of ten sexual offence cases (rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and child sexual assault and abuse cases reported to the police) being committed against women and girls.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)