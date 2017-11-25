/ Front page / News

UN independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, will be in Fiji to assess the legislative and institutional framework and practices affecting the daily lives of people with albinism.

Ms Ero's mission will have a particular focus on physical and mental health, including the availability of adequate health protection, prevention and treatment, access to essential medicines, the provision of education and information, and people's participation in health-related decisions.

"During my visit, I will assess the legislative and institutional framework, as well as programs, policies and practices affecting the daily lives of people with albinism to ensure that they have not been left behind," she said.

"I will examine specific action addressing discrimination and stigmatisation against people with albinism, ensuring their effective participation in cultural and public life, their right to quality education, and guaranteeing the full enjoyment of their right to adequate standards of living, including decent work and adequate housing."

She said during her consultations, she would be looking forward to identify good practices as well as discussing remaining challenges and avenues for further improvement.

During her 10-day mission, the independent expert intends to visit the Capital City, Suva, as well as Rakiraki and Nadi. Ms Ero will later present a comprehensive report of her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2019.