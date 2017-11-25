Police: Supervision at home important

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dan Rocks (front),Uluiasi Soro and Ratu Isoa Jaire enjoy their school holiday at Lami yesterday. Picture: RAMA

WITH another school year coming to an end, police are reminding parents to be more vigilant during this school holiday.

Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said while children were on school holiday and with the festive season coming closer, supervision at home was important.

"Parents and guardians must prioritise the safety of their children above all other obligations this festive season," he said.

"With a lot of social gathering and engagements anticipated, the safety of our children is often disregarded.

"In the event a child becomes a victim of crime, we will explore the issue of negligence and will not hesitate to lay appropriate charges."