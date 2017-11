/ Front page / News

Update: 7:23PM THE traffic lane between the new Stinson Parade Bridge and the produce market in Suva is under construction and is not for parking.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO Jonathan Moore said the present selfish actions of a few drivers in parking vehicles in this lane was causing severe and unnecessary congestion in the area.

"It is intended that this lane can be used for traffic at certain times to assist traffic flow," Mr Moore said in statement issued by FRA today.