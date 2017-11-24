Fiji Time: 4:12 AM on Saturday 25 November

Electoral Commission briefs international community

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 7:01PM THE 53 representatives from the international community were yesterday briefed about the Fiji Elections Office's (FEO) preparations leading up to the 2018 general elections in Suva.

Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra said this would be the first time in Fiji's history where a properly-resourced election management body had been in place and it was ideal to talk about the election preparation progress one month before the election year.

"Notably, there is a high level of interest in elections in any country - particularly from its friends, development partners and international and regional bodies. Fiji is no different and we feel privileged to be the ones to see this process through," Mr Chandra said in a statement issued by FEO today.

Fiji's Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem presented key components of the election preparations such as ongoing voter registration, election operations framework, election staffing and training requirements, political party interactions and capacity building, as well as technological and ICT enhancements.

The briefing was attended by representatives from Australia, New Zealand, United States, China, India, Japan, Korea, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, European Union, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and the United Nations.








