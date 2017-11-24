Access to justice report: Restraining order applications quadruples

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:52PM NINETY-seven women applied for restraining order cases in the family division of the High Court in 2012, which quadrupled to 392 cases in 2016.

The research report by the Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) on 'Balancing the Scales: Improving Fijian Women's Access to Justice' also revealed that in 2016, 500 domestic violence restraining orders were filed in the family division of the High Court and 3445 domestic violence restraining orders were filed in the Magistrates Court.

Out of the 3445 restraining orders filed in the Magistrate Court, 2336 were filed by females while 1109 were filed by males.

The report further stated that the High Court rejected more Restraining Order applications than it granted in 2016 (404 not granted and 251 granted).

Over the last five years, the Family Court has on average rejected more restraining Order applications than it has granted, the report noted.

Under the Domestic Violence Act 2009, a domestic violence restraining order may be sought in the High Court and Magistrates Court, including in their family divisions, as well as in a juvenile court.