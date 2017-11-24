Fiji Time: 4:12 AM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Access to justice report: Restraining order applications quadruples

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 6:52PM NINETY-seven women applied for restraining order cases in the family division of the High Court in 2012, which quadrupled to 392 cases in 2016.

The research report by the Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) on 'Balancing the Scales: Improving Fijian Women's Access to Justice' also revealed that in 2016, 500 domestic violence restraining orders were filed in the family division of the High Court and 3445 domestic violence restraining orders were filed in the Magistrates Court.

Out of the 3445 restraining orders filed in the Magistrate Court, 2336 were filed by females while 1109 were filed by males.

The report further stated that the High Court rejected more Restraining Order applications than it granted in 2016 (404 not granted and 251 granted).

Over the last five years, the Family Court has on average rejected more restraining Order applications than it has granted, the report noted.

Under the Domestic Violence Act 2009, a domestic violence restraining order may be sought in the High Court and Magistrates Court, including in their family divisions, as well as in a juvenile court.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. $1.2m mosque for West
  6. 5pc pay rise
  7. Transport card saga
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)