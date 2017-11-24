Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional ocean science training encourages Tonga

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 6:11PM AN ocean science training and stakeholder engagement workshop held in Tonga this week has encouraged the Tonga Meteorological Service to develop a monthly Ocean Outlook to provide critical ocean information and forecasts to the public.

Ministry of Meteorology, Information, Disaster Management, Climate Change, Environment, and Communications CEO Leveni Aho said forecasts and early warnings for ocean-based hazards were critical for early action.

"Ocean conditions play a key role in the economy and in the lives of Tongans, from tourism and coastal development to shipping and subsistence fishermen," Mr Aho said in a statement by the Pacific Community (SPC) yesterday.

SPC's coordinator for Ocean Intelligence Molly Powers-Tora said they hoped to develop applications and forecasts to address location-specific ocean monitoring issues around the region.

"The portal has been designed in consultation with Pacific users over the last few years," Mrs Powers-Tora said.

Tonga Meteorological director Ofa Fa'anunu said Tonga Meteorological Service recently kicked off an initiative to collect traditional climate and ocean-based knowledge from the older generations before the knowledge was lost.

"Where we can, Tonga Met can use some of these indicators to better engage with communities around seasonal forecasts and also to teach young people some of the valuable traditional knowledge of our elders," he said.

The workshop was delivered through the Australian-funded Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac), which is managed by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology in partnership with SPC, Geoscience Australia, and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)