+ Enlarge this image Macuata Methodist Women?s Fellowship members at their combined church service in Nasea, Labasa, today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 5:43PM MORE than 1000 members of the Macuata Methodist Women's Fellowship converged at the Nasea Methodist Church in Labasa today for a combined women's church service.

The church service marks the end of the women's church service for the year 2016.

The women shared lunch together as they also farewelled one of their circuit clergies.