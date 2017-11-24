Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

Fijian women entrepreneurs chosen to attend global summit

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 5:37PM THREE Fijian women entrepreneurs will travel to Hyderabad, India, next week to attend the 8th Annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) from November 28-30.

Value City (SP) Ltd managing director Vera Chute, Vou Dance Fiji director Sachiko Soro and Cover Story Limited director Naziah Ali have been chosen to be part of the summit and establish meaningful partnerships among entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from around the world.

Ms Chute said being part of this upcoming network would allow her to get fresh ideas on the plans she had for her business.

"A major concern in the world today is the environment and going green. Disposal of plastic products like bags, bottles, containers is a big problem in Fiji as a lot of these end up in our oceans and waterways," she said.

"I have plans to diversify my recycling business and I hope to meet plastic recyclers, source equipment and hopefully visit a recycling plant."

The summit will be addressed by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, advisor to President Trump Ivanka Trump and many more luminaries from the world of innovation and entrepreneurship.








