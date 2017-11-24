Date set for Team Fiji's first group departure

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:53PM THE first wave of the Team Fiji athletes will depart for the 2017 Pacific Mini Games on December 1.

The teams departing in the first wave include beach volleyball, football, golf, judo, rugby 7s, table tennis, para table tennis, tennis, weightlifting, and traveling officials from Team Fiji headquarters and medical personnel.

The first wave will come back to Fiji on December 9.

The second wave will go on the same day, which consists of athletics, para-athletics, boxing, basketball and headquarters team personnel.