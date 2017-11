/ Front page / News

Update: 4:41PM A MAN convicted of raping his six-year-old grandson has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.

The 65-year-old had raped the complainant after having his shower outside their home in Nasinu on December 20 last year.

After considering the time spent by the convicted man in custody, High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza sentenced the security officer to 10 years and one-month imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole after serving eight years and one-month imprisonment.