Basketball tourney campaigns against domestic violence

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 4:29PM BASKETBALL Fiji has shown their support to violence against women through a 3x3 basketball tournament for men and women on International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women this weekend.

Basketball Fiji's chief operating officer Laisiasa Puamau said it was the perfect time to leverage the support and many followers of the sport for the promotion of important social messages.

"Basketball is gender inclusive, we have many men and women who live for basketball and who love a good reason to turn up to the court and play ball," Puamau said.

"So why not capitalise on that captive audience and spread the message that Basketball Fiji does not support violence against women.

"We'll be supporting our messages on the day with representation from a number of key women's community service organisations and services, who will be in attendance to answer questions from competitors and spectators alike."

The event also provides an opportunity for the 3x3 national men's and women's teams to practice in a tournament setting before heading to Vanuatu to compete at the Pacific mini games next month.

Registration on the day will be $40 a team.

The 3x3 tournament is funded through the Hoops for Health (H4H) program, an Australian government and Pacific Sports Partnership Program initiative, that receives continued support from FIBA.

The event will take place at Jai Narayan College in Suva from  9am tomorrow.








