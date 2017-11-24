Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Valuators discuss their future in growing developments

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 4:04PM THE 8th Institute of Valuation and Estate Management of Fiji conference is underway at the Sofitel Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi.

The conference with the theme 'Engaging for Success by Growing the Professionals - Inspiration for enhancing productivity and outcome for property professionals' has attracted more than 100 professional valuators from the public and private sectors.

Institute of Valuation and Estate Management of Fiji president Solomoni Nata said this year's conference would focus on the future of valuators in the face of growing development in the country.

He said valuators were in high demand in the local market.

The conference ends tomorrow.








