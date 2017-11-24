Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Headteacher on sexual offence charges refused bail

AQELA SUSU
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 3:34PM FIJI High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza has refused the bail application of a primary school headteacher charged with the alleged rape and indecent assault of six female students.

The headteacher appeared before Justice Hamza at the High Court in Suva today.

He is charged with one count of rape and sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecently annoying any person.

In his ruling, Justice Hamza said taking into consideration the various circumstances of the case, he was of the view that the accused was to be further remanded in custody.








