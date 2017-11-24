Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

National recognition for USP's culinary programs

Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 2:38PM THE University of the South Pacific's culinary programs received national recognition after one of its students, Steven Taukafa, won a gold medal at the Moffat National Salon Culinaire 2017 held in Nadi.

The 19-year-old who is pursuing his Certificate III in Commercial Cookery won gold and first prize in the Class 7 (Junior) category - Brunch Breakfast Live event held at the Fiji National University's Namaka Campus.

Mr Taukafa said it was a great feeling to win and compete with representatives from major resort kitchens in Fiji.

He acknowledged the support of the Pacific Technical and Further Education (TAFE) culinary program trainers, Chef Mo and his team of the Grand Pacific Hotel kitchen, his 2017 classmates who are currently on training attachment in resorts and hotel kitchens in Fiji and his family.

"Without their unwavering support, I would not have been able to achieve this," Mr Taukafa said.

Pacific TAFE executive director Hasmukh Lal said Pacific TAFE envisioned participating in the international platform next year to showcase talents, in particular, Pacific Cuisine.

"This is the third year of internationally-accredited Commercial Cookery program delivery, and for our students to make a national hallmark before entering the workforce is a significant achievement. Congratulations to Steven for his achievement and glory to USP's Pacific TAFE," Mr Lal said.

Four other students from Pacific TAFE - Dillon Fihaki, Lawrence Senha, Shivneel Dhalbar and Margaret Musuka - won bronze medals at the event.








