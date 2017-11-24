Student becomes Fiji's latest road death stat

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:32PM AN 11-year-old student is the latest road victim after an accident along the Queens Road at Nalovo, Nadi, yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man at around 5pm yesterday.

"The victim was returning from a picnic with fellow classmates when he asked to stop at the location to pick something from a relative's home. While crossing the road, he was allegedly bumped by the vehicle," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the suspect remained in custody as investigations continue.

The road death toll stands at 60 compared to 50 for the same period last year.