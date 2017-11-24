Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Student becomes Fiji's latest road death stat

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 2:32PM AN 11-year-old student is the latest road victim after an accident along the Queens Road at Nalovo, Nadi, yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man at around 5pm yesterday.

"The victim was returning from a picnic with fellow classmates when he asked to stop at the location to pick something from a relative's home. While crossing the road, he was allegedly bumped by the vehicle," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the suspect remained in custody as investigations continue.

The road death toll stands at 60 compared to 50 for the same period last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)