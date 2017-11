/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FirstLight Taveuni in action against Newtown in their pool games of the Raka 7s tournament underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 1:25PM TOP teams in the sevens field are making waves on the first day of the Raka 7s tournament at the ANZ Stadium in SUva today.

The favourites FirstLight Taveuni has won three of their games followed by Police Whites winning two games in their respective pools.

Army Green has also won two games.

Teams to come and watch are Silverwater Barbarians and Eagle Warriors.