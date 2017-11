Update: 1:18PM A MAN convicted of the rape and indecent assault of his 14-year-old neighbour has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

The 26-year-old committed the offence between February and April last year in Nausori.

In passing sentence, High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera told the carpenter that he had breached the trust the complainant had on him as her neighbour.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years.