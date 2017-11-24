Tragic end to search for missing girl

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deceased...Seven-year-old Esira Ranadi who was found dead floating in the river in a nearby village. Picture: SUPPLIED/Police

Update: 12:55PM THE search for seven-year-old Esira Ranadi who went missing from his home at Mavua Village in the Koroinasau district, Nadroga/Navosa, has come to a tragic end.

Police today confirmed the discovery of Ranadi's body yesterday afternoon floating near Raiwaqa Village (within the same district).

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Ranadi was last seen at the village bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

She said a search was conducted with the help of the community.

There will be a post-mortem examination conducted as investigations continue.