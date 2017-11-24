Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Tragic end to search for missing girl

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 12:55PM THE search for seven-year-old Esira Ranadi who went missing from his home at Mavua Village in the Koroinasau district, Nadroga/Navosa, has come to a tragic end.

Police today confirmed the discovery of Ranadi's body yesterday afternoon floating near Raiwaqa Village (within the same district).

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Ranadi was last seen at the village bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.

She said a search was conducted with the help of the community.

There will be a post-mortem examination conducted as investigations continue.








