One dead in submerged boat off Taranaki coast

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, November 24, 2017

Update: 12:40PM TARANAKI, North Island: ONE person has been confirmed dead after emergency services were notified of a submerged boat near the Waitara sand bar on the Taranaki coast this morning.

And New Zealand Police say another person from the boat was found in the water by Coast Guard and has been transported to hospital.

In its Police report issued this morning, NZ Police said there were no details as yet regarding their condition or what type of boat was involved. 

It said Police were notified of the submerged boat just after 6am today.

"It is not yet clear what led the boat to sink. There are not believed to have been any other people on the boat," Police said, adding there was no further information available at this stage.








