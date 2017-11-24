Weather watch: Strong wind warning remains in force

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:32PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 7:24am today said a high pressure system to the far south of Fiji directed a strong southeast wind over Fiji waters.

Forecast to 6am tomorrow for Fiji waters, Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas and moderate southerly swells.

Also a trough of low pressure is expected to remain to the north of the group until later Monday when it will drift south towards the group, initially affecting the northern parts and gradually spreading to the rest of the Fiji group.

Meanwhile, the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls over northern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, interior and eastern parts of the other larger islands.

Showers are expected to ease later today.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers.