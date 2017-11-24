$95k aid for school

/ Front page / News

THE Japanese Government gave $95,207 to the Hilton Organisation for the upgrading of facilities at its institution for children with special needs in Suva.

While speaking at the handing over on Wednesday, Japanese Embassy's counsellor and deputy chief of mission Tsuguyoshi Hada said the project was implemented under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program.

Mr Hada said it was heartening to note that despite the challenges that students with special needs faced on a daily basis, they were able to carry out essential livelihood skills on their own.

"It was bought to our attention the roof of buildings, sewerage system and fence of the school were in a serious deteriorated state," he said.

"Specifically, roofs of the building were not compliant to cyclone standards.

"The school's sewerage system frequently leaked and posed serious health risks to the children.

"The fence of the school was in a depleted state and needed urgent repairs to ensure students and staff safety. In addition, the school did not have a heater system to warm up the pool for the students to undertake the hydro-therapy." Mr Hada said the project aimed to provide the school with a safe, hygienic and conducive learning environment for its children with special needs. "I am very pleased the project is in line with the special education objectives of the Fijian Government, which is one of the key factors for Japan's contribution to this project," he said.

He said since 1990, through the GGP program, Japan had provided assistance to grassroots communities by implementing 355 projects with the total value exceeding $US23.63 million ($F49m) in the country.