Dance and drama show

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, November 24, 2017

THE second phase of the Namaste Pacifika Festival of India will start in Suva today with a musical dance and drama called "Jatayu Mokham".

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal said there would be four phases associated with the festival.

"After the conclusion of phase one, we are now going on to phase two.

"This time, we are bringing a Ramayan-based musical dance drama group, Jatayu Moksham, that will be performed by Kalakshetra Foundation from India at five different locations around the country," he said.

"The group has been specifically chosen for Fiji as there are around 2000 active Ramayana Mandali in Fiji.

"There will also be a drama depicting the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his mentor Shrimad Rajchandra called Yugpurush.

"Yugpurush has been performed in over 230 cities across Asia, Europe and North America."

Mr Sapkal said the first phase of the festival was a success, the Food Festival of India was held with performances by the Sabri Brothers and the versatile classical dance choreographer and team, Meera Das.








