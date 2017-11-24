$1.2m mosque for West

/ Front page / News

A MOSQUE under construction in Saweni, Lautoka is poised to become one of the largest in the South Pacific.

Sirajun Islam Association of Fiji president Abu Pakar Sadiq Koya said construction would be completed in September 2018.

"We invested about $1.2 million into this and it will include a medical and surgery theatre," he said.

Mr Koya said space had also been allocated to accommodate orphans and an academy where children would be educated.

"We are grateful for the donations that has made the construction of this mosque possible.

"This was my mother's wish. She wanted to see this being built on the land here in Saweni. We will also create a place for senior citizens."

The association will also hold a celebration to mark Prophet Mohammed's birthday on Sunday.