Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Timely assistance

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, November 24, 2017

A NEW $47,000 ambulance has been given to the St John Association of Fiji by the Project Bula Mai - Style Fiji in a bid to help them in their services.

Project Bula Mai co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said the ambulance was given to help the association kick-start its operations in Nadi.

"This ambulance will help them provide services to people in the Western Division. This is the first time we are gifting an ambulance to them," she said.

"We also have some additional funds available to assist them to start their base in Nadi. Each year, we commit the funds to different health organisations in the country."

She was grateful for the support Project Bula Mai - Style Fiji had received from various corporate bodies and sponsors.

St John Association of Fiji CEO Ema Bovoro thanked the project for its timely assistance.

"We are blessed to receive this ambulance. We don't have many ambulances for our services as we are only based in Suva," she said.

"With this ambulance, now we will be able to extend our services in the West as well. The project had raised the funds for us for over two years."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)