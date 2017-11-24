/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image St John Association manager Lloyd Artack tries out the new ambulance in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

A NEW $47,000 ambulance has been given to the St John Association of Fiji by the Project Bula Mai - Style Fiji in a bid to help them in their services.

Project Bula Mai co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said the ambulance was given to help the association kick-start its operations in Nadi.

"This ambulance will help them provide services to people in the Western Division. This is the first time we are gifting an ambulance to them," she said.

"We also have some additional funds available to assist them to start their base in Nadi. Each year, we commit the funds to different health organisations in the country."

She was grateful for the support Project Bula Mai - Style Fiji had received from various corporate bodies and sponsors.

St John Association of Fiji CEO Ema Bovoro thanked the project for its timely assistance.

"We are blessed to receive this ambulance. We don't have many ambulances for our services as we are only based in Suva," she said.

"With this ambulance, now we will be able to extend our services in the West as well. The project had raised the funds for us for over two years."