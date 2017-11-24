Water supply relief

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Abaca villagers help out lay the foundation of the reservoir. Picture: Supplied

TWENTY-FOUR households in Abaca Village, Lautoka now have an upgraded water source.

This is after a team from the Water Authority of Fiji's rural west section completed works on upgrading the small community's water system.

Abaca Village water committee chairperson Pauliasi Kubu says there has been a vast improvement in the supply of water to every home.

"The supply has dramatically changed," he said.

He said the new system included the construction of a new dam and a 45,460 litre ferrocement tank or reservoir.

"The tank will store enough water for all of us now and also for those of us who are going to build their houses later," he said.

He said the old dam leaked and failed to deliver adequate, consistent supply of water to the village because of the elevation of the houses combined with an increased demand over the years.

The 55-year-old said the old system was constructed in the 1960s.

"It had developed leaks and the Ministry of Health had advised that an upgrade was necessary to protect the health of the villagers," he said.

"We are so thankful and greatly appreciate that supply has improved in our village."

The cost of the project was $80,759 and took three months to complete.

According to WAF, works included the installation of 1.6 kilometres of pipes and 22 service pipes.