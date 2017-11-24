Uprising music gala a success

/ Front page / News

WITH this year's Vonu Uprising Music Festival success, plans are already in progress for the 2018 event.

Event producer, Darlene Underwood said plans were in progress with a big international name for next year.

In addition, the producers are also working to incorporate the music festival in tour/holiday packages which could be sold to visitors in the northern hemisphere.

"What plans are in the bag for 2018? Up-sell the event to stakeholders in the northern hemisphere with attractive holiday packages, promoting Fiji as a destination choice in the middle of their wintertime," Ms Underwood said.

"This will be our biggest in terms of production costs and deliverance. We hope to secure more funds through new sponsors with our existing ones."

According to Ms Underwood, this year's show had 65 per cent tourists, of which some were returning revellers.

"The event is now globally recognised. It has reached international standard with regards to the demographics element of it," she said. "We continue to receive inquiries from local and international artistes wanting to perform at this music extravaganza."