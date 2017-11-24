Rodriguez guitar maker promotes tune locally

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Manager Airports Joe Gray (right) welcomes the Manuel RodrÃ­guez Spanish Guitars Executive Chairman Manuel RodrÃ­guez at the Nadi International Airport. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MANUEL Rodriguez, a grandson of renowned flamenco guitarist of the same name, jetted into the country on Tuesday.

He is in the country on a mission to spread Spanish music and the Rodriguez guitars brand in the country.

"We are the second oldest guitar brand in the world in terms of flamenco and classical guitars and our instruments are played by famous musicians like Carlos Santana, Sting and Stevie Wonder," he said.

"We are here to meet with Fiji's most famous guitarist — Tom Mawi —and present a guitar to Fiji musicians and also hold clinics around the country.

"We have heard a lot about Fiji and we want to bring some Spanish passion and music to your country and see how Fijian musicians take up some of our music styles."

Mr Rodriguez learnt the art of constructing guitars first-hand from his father, Manuel Rodriguez Fernandez.

His apprenticeship began at the age of 13 in Madrid, and after operating in his own shop in Spain, Manuel migrated to Los Angeles in 1959 and opened a business there.

He lived in Los Angeles for nearly 15 years, making guitars for professionals, Hollywood actors, teachers, and students before moving back to Madrid in 1973.