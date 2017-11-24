Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rodriguez guitar maker promotes tune locally

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, November 24, 2017

MANUEL Rodriguez, a grandson of renowned flamenco guitarist of the same name, jetted into the country on Tuesday.

He is in the country on a mission to spread Spanish music and the Rodriguez guitars brand in the country.

"We are the second oldest guitar brand in the world in terms of flamenco and classical guitars and our instruments are played by famous musicians like Carlos Santana, Sting and Stevie Wonder," he said.

"We are here to meet with Fiji's most famous guitarist — Tom Mawi —and present a guitar to Fiji musicians and also hold clinics around the country.

"We have heard a lot about Fiji and we want to bring some Spanish passion and music to your country and see how Fijian musicians take up some of our music styles."

Mr Rodriguez learnt the art of constructing guitars first-hand from his father, Manuel Rodriguez Fernandez.

His apprenticeship began at the age of 13 in Madrid, and after operating in his own shop in Spain, Manuel migrated to Los Angeles in 1959 and opened a business there.

He lived in Los Angeles for nearly 15 years, making guitars for professionals, Hollywood actors, teachers, and students before moving back to Madrid in 1973.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)