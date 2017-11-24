Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23 bash

Avneel Chand
Friday, November 24, 2017

THE planned celebration to welcome the COP23 delegates today has been labelled as unnecessary by the Opposition spokesperson for environment Niko Nawaikula.

In a press conference on Monday, the permanent secretary for the iTaukei Affairs ministry Naipote Katonitabua said about $35,000 was set aside for the celebrations.

Mr Nawaikula said it was a misplaced priority as he has called on Government to cancel the celebrations.

"What has Fiji's COP23 team achieved to deserve a celebration, not to mention the fact they are arriving with handful after handfuls of three-week allowances," said Nawaikula.

"Worse of all, Winston victims are still suffering, and we should not be celebrating as they suffer in silence," he said.

"As for achievements, COP23 is about four things namely, our nation's commitment to reduce emissions, our commitment to maintain or expand our forest cover, our commitment to contribute to the Green Climate Fund for climate mitigation or adaptation to help vulnerable nations and our commitment to contribute to the insurance pool to help victims of severe weather damage."

Mr Nawaikula claimed Fiji played the victim card and pushed focus away from countries such as Tuvalu and Kiribati who were at their neck on climate effect.

"No need for a celebration especially when school students in Taveuni, Ra and Tailevu continue to suffer in tents.

"I personally supervise volunteer carpenters financed by private donors to rebuild the houses of single mothers and elderly in Tailevu.

"This $35,000 will be well spent to assist rebuild all these incomplete homes that need professional carpenters and labourers," said Mr Nawaikula.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)