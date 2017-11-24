Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 24 November

Filipe Naigulevu
Friday, November 24, 2017

IT is about time more women come out of their comfort zones, express themselves in their respective fields and take up their roles as leaders in society.

This was the strong message from two of Fiji's iconic female artistes, Fiji's vude queen Laisa Vulakoro and emerging artiste Akanisi Vakaloloma, who will feature at the inaugural Marama Ni Viti Gala night on December 2.

The event, which will be held at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel, was an initiative by the National Council of Women in Fiji (NCW Fiji) and is part of a three year campaign on "Celebrating Women's Role in Leadership in Fiji".

Speaking at a press conference in Suva yesterday, Vulakoro said she was honoured to be part of an event that highlighted leading female artistes in the local music industry which would show the diversity of fields that females took leadership roles in.

"We make it our business, as women who are visible, to bring women out there as most of them don't have the know-how and the resources," she said.

The Marama ni Viti gala will also feature the president of the National Council of Women USA, Saideh Browne, as its chief guest and keynote speaker.








