FRA warn drivers, public

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has sent out a stern warning to drivers who have been removing barricades from the new Vatuwaqa bridge and crossing it.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said it had come to their attention that some motorists removed barricades to access the new bridge.

"For your safety and for the safety of our workers, please do not enter any construction sites and do not interfere with construction workers or any construction equipment," Mr Moore said.

He said the traffic signal at the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge was operational and the public were advised to adhere to the road rules.

"Motorists have been observed entering the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge during the red light. Please refrain from this practice and follow the traffic signal.

"Offenders have been photographed and we are working closely with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that the public are complying with the bylaws in protecting the road assets and that the public's safety is not compromised."

The FRA is calling on the public to be vigilant and report such acts to the police.