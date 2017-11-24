Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 24 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA warn drivers, public

Avneel Chand
Friday, November 24, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has sent out a stern warning to drivers who have been removing barricades from the new Vatuwaqa bridge and crossing it.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said it had come to their attention that some motorists removed barricades to access the new bridge.

"For your safety and for the safety of our workers, please do not enter any construction sites and do not interfere with construction workers or any construction equipment," Mr Moore said.

He said the traffic signal at the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge was operational and the public were advised to adhere to the road rules.

"Motorists have been observed entering the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge during the red light. Please refrain from this practice and follow the traffic signal.

"Offenders have been photographed and we are working closely with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that the public are complying with the bylaws in protecting the road assets and that the public's safety is not compromised."

The FRA is calling on the public to be vigilant and report such acts to the police.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony
  2. Australia will be tough, says Potter
  3. Fiji's costs covered by donors
  4. Final bid: Naiqama lays down RLWC challenge
  5. 5pc pay rise
  6. Transport card saga
  7. $1.2m mosque for West
  8. Tragic end to search for missing girl
  9. On to the next level
  10. Farmers wary of rain

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. 'Testament of our defence' Sunday (19 Nov)