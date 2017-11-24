Crime trend alert

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

THE Fiji Police Force has picked up a crime trend where criminals grab valuables from vehicles stuck in traffic.

This trend has been picked up by police in the Southern Division, from Navua to Nakasi, and was common at places where roadworks were in progress.

Chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, has advised people to keep their valuables safely.

"Attempts made by youths to grab items from unsuspecting car owners have been foiled by the operations team along the junction of Gaji and Grantham roads, particularly at night," he said.

"Officers have also gone to the extent of asking youths loitering in the area to return to their homes."

ACP Tudravu said people would try to take advantage of commuters stuck in traffic, as this was the trend previously.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO Jonathan Moore has urged road users to be alert and safe and to call the Fiji Police Force should they witness a crime or suspicious behavior.

"This is a police matter, however, the FRA is advising members of the public to please be mindful of their belongings especially whilst travelling at all times, even when roads are not congested," he said.