Workshop focuses on artivism

+ Enlarge this image Valuing Voices workshop participants take a group photo at the University of the South Pacific in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ARTIVISM was the aim of the two-day master class on songwriting organised by British Council's Valuing Voices Project.

The workshop brought together musicians, composers and youths with the aim to incorporate social issues into a song.

Program specialist for British Council New Zealand Sivendra Michael said the master class was about inspiring young people to tell better stories and was designed in a way to attract young people to express themselves.

"I believe artivism as a form should be put out to the media and people should know that artivism is an approach as well and there should be more interest in Fiji," he said.

"There are some issues these people are passionate about which they can't express openly, so this platform is about expressing themselves through lyrics.

"We call it artivism because as you can see, we use art as a form to advocate our message."

Director for Conservatorium of Music Fiji Lai Veikoso said there were many untapped talents in Fiji.