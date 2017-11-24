Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

Machine use clarified

Aqela Susu
Friday, November 24, 2017

THE 53 touch screen voting machines handed over to the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) yesterday will only be used for the trade union elections and not the 2018 General Election, says Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

He made the clarification at the handover ceremony and said there would not be any electronic voting in next year's election.

According to the Fijian Elections Office, the machines given by the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) were expected to lessen human errors and provide a more efficient and faster way of voting and counting.

Fijian Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said although there would not be any electronic voting in the 2018 poll, it did not mean the FEO could not try it anywhere else.

"This is just a mere opportunity for us to explore that technologies are there in the elections so that we can test it on small-scale elections," he said. "We believe in the ability of the touch screen voting machine to simplify the election process and minimise the cost."

FEO had conducted more than 200 trade union elections since 2014. The new voting machines would also be used in student association elections that was also being conducted by the FEO.








