Tavakubu housing development

Margaret Wise
Friday, November 24, 2017

HOUSING Authority will develop 70 acres of land in Tavakubu, Lautoka providing 534 families the opportunity to build their own homes.

The residential lots include 60 sitting tenants and is expected to be completed by 2019.

At the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said access to decent and affordable housing was a basic human right.

He said Government was clear on its commitment to ease housing issues, spending close to $20 million on the project. The work of development has been awarded to Fairdeal Construction Ltd.

"I am told a lot of customers have expressed their interest specifically for this subdivision," Mr Kumar said.

"I am also pleased to see a large number of residents of this site present today and I am happy that they will also use the facilities and infrastructure of the developed land."

Mr Kumar said 113 customers who qualified for residential lots in the Tacirua subdivision in Suva were given offer letters last week.

Another 172 offer letters will be presented to customers in Matavolivoli, Nadi soon, he added.








