Youths join drug fight

THE vanua of Cakaudrove has drawn up strategies to curb the continuous police reports of drug cultivation in the district.

The Vunivalu of Natewa and president of the Cakaudrove crime prevention committee, Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau, said one of the new approaches was involving youths from all villages.

"The youths and villagers have stepped out of their comfort zone to help fight against drugs," he said.

Ratu Ifereimi said the crime prevention committee was mostly made up of youths.

"We want to involve our youths because they can influence their peers and together we can work with police in fighting against criminal activities," he said.

"One of the ways to get our youths together is organising sporting activities and involving them in sports. It will create a sense of belonging and change their mind-set," he said.

"They would grow to have pride for their village and their vanua when it comes to sports and this is another way they will not want to give a bad name to their village or district."

Ratu Ifereimi said the program had strengthened their relationship with police by reporting to them of any information about marijuana being cultivated in the province.

A drug raid last week in Cakaudrove resulted in the seizure of dried leaves and uprooted plants believed to be marijuana, and the arrest of a man.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the plants were uprooted from Wailevu, Uluikou and Savusavu.

"We recorded two cases over this past week and upon information, a team of officers uprooted 11 green plants believed to be marijuana from a nearby bush," she said.

"The drugs have been seized and we are awaiting analysis."