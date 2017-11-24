Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 24 November

Fire brigade drill excite students

Luke Rawalai
Friday, November 24, 2017

AS part of their educational tour yesterday, students of Kubulau District School in Bua visited the Labasa Fire Station where firefighters entertained them with a fire drill.

Students also enjoyed themselves as they took turns meeting and dancing with the National Fire Authority's mascot Sparky who taught them fire safety tips.

NFA Labasa personnel Pauliasi Rokosoni reminded the students to practise at home the lifesaving tips they learnt. Mr Rokosoni said students now knew what to do in case of an emergency.

He said fire safety was an issue not taught to students because it was taken lightly.

"The school holidays are here and we would like to encourage parents to teach fire safety to their young ones who will be home for the holidays."

School headteacher Seramana Mila said as part of their educational tour, they would visit the Labasa Police Station, Sukanaivalu Army Barracks, Fiji Corrections Service facility in Vaturekuka and the Labasa Hospital.

"The intention of the tour is to educate students of the services provided in these departments and learn of what services they can get from them," she said.








